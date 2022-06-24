10,000 Maniacs Postpones Multiple Upcoming Shows, Including Summerfest

(CelebrityAccess) — 10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey has been forced to drop out of several upcoming appearances, including a scheduled performance at Milwaukee Summerfest due to health problems.

In a statement, a rep for the band said: “We are heartbroken to announce that due to serious health issues in the band, we have been advised by doctors not to travel or perform for the near future.”

“We’re working on rescheduling shows in Phoenix, AZ at the MIM, [and] Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.”

“We hope to see you down the road again. Thanks for your support and understanding. Mary, Steven, Dennis, Jerome, John and Jeff”

In a separate statement, founding member Steven Gustafson indicated that the postponements may be COVID-19 related.

“Sadly, the band is forced to reschedule our upcoming shows in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Milwaukee as COVID is an ongoing issue in our world,” Gustafson said. “Despite our best efforts, the variant has decided to change our plans. We apologize to our fans and will keep everyone posted on the new dates.”

10,000 Maniacs were scheduled to perform at Summerfest’s Miller Lite Oasis Stage at 4:15 on June 30th. As of yet, no replacement has been announced.