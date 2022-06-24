Nile Rodgers To Curate The DiscoOasis

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New Yorkers this summer will be treated to The DiscOasis, a new roller disco experience coming to the city’s historic Wollman Rink in Central Park.

Created and produced by Constellation Immersive in partnership with Live Nation and Los Angeles Media Fund, The DiscOasis will combine day and evening skate times with programming that includes theatrical performances, live DJs, and special guests.

The musical programming for DiscoOasis will be curated by legendary producer and recording artist Nile Rodgers and the project will feature a special interactive installation inspired by Rodgers’ recorded music catalog along with a dance floor, live roller-dance performances, food and beverage service, and more.

The program will run through October 1st.

“I’m a lifelong New Yorker and, for me, Central Park was always the place where big things happened — from watching Sly & the Family Stone and Diana Ross, to sharing the first moon landing and the inaugural Earth Day. Since The DiscOasis is all about celebrating New York culture, there’s no other place for it to be,” Rodgers said.

”Disco started here in the heart of New York City, inspiring a movement and celebration of inclusiveness, love, and beauty. The DiscOasis immersive experience, which drew record crowds last summer in Los Angeles, will recreate that magic and bring Disco home to New York City. We’re excited to partner with Constellation Immersive, Los Angeles Media Fund, and the amazingly talented Nile Rodgers to reimagine the Disco movement through this immersive, musical, and moving experience for residents across New York City and beyond in legendary Central Park, home to many memorable and celebratory cultural and musical experiences,” added Live Nation’s Geoff Gordon, Regional President Northeast.