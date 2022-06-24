NIVA Reveals The Featured Panels For The First-Ever NIVA Conference

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) shared a preview of the featured panels for the inaugural edition of their industry conference which will take place in Cleveland in July.
Set for two days – July 11 and 12 – at multiple NIVA member venues around Cleveland, the conference will address multiple aspects of the industry with programming, education, networking, entertainment and more.
Programming for the conference will focus on the future of the live entertainment industry while bringing all of NIVA’s members who helped to pass the Save Our Stages Act together in person for the first time since the pandemic began.
Sessions on tap for 2022 include marketing, new industry paradigms, festivals, diversity, mental health, safety, insurance, cannabis, and discussions with industry thought leaders that will be led by moderators and panelists comprised of prominent industry leaders, members of the media, recording artists and NIVA Board Members.
As well, NIVA will host the first-ever Independent Awards Formal (Independent AF) at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.
Partners participating in the inaugural NIVA Conference include See Tickets, DICE, VenuePilot, Etix, Lyte, Tixr, Prism.fm, Mandolin, CAPS Payroll, Eventric, ViewStub, AXS, Opnr, Hearby, EnterGain, Independent Venue Week, NITO, Cleveland Music Club Coalition, D Tour, Bandsintown, Folk Alliance International.
REGISTER HERE: https://www.nivassoc.org/conference
NIVA ‘22 featured sessions include:
A “Lyte” Breakfast and Live Podcast Recording
The illustrious Lawrence Peryer is recording the latest episode of his Spotlight On podcast in front of a live audience. Lawrence Peryer, Chief Strategy Officer, Lyte
Special Guests:
Shahida Mausi, President & CEO The Right Productions, Inc., Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
State of the Union
Rev. Moose, Executive Director, Co-Founder, NIVA & NIVF
Dayna Frank, NIVA Board President and CEO, First Avenue Productions
Hal Real, NIVF Board President and Founder and President, World Cafe Live
Boris Patronoff, NIVA Advisory Board Chair and CEO See Tickets North America
Frank Riley, NITO Board President and Founder, High Road Touring
Backstage with Andrew Dreskin
The Youngest OG discusses the current state and future of streaming, ticketing and festivals. In conversation with Andy Gensler, executive editor of Pollstar.
Andrew Dreskin, Co-Founder and CEO, Flymachine
Andy Gensler, Executive Editor of Pollstar and Venues Now
Achieving Equity through Programming
Moderator: Marcus Dowling, Nashville Country Music Repotrer at Tennessean/Gannett
Panelists:
Kae Burke, Co-founder and Creative Director, House of Yes
Erika Elliot, Executive Artistic Director SummerStage/Charlie Parker Jazz Festival
Ryan Smith, Agent, Liaison Artists
Lachi, Artist and President of RAMPD
National Advocacy in 2023
Moderator: Casey Higgins, Senior Counsel, Akin Gump
Panelists:
Tyler Grimm, Chief Counsel for Policy and Strategy, House Committee Judiciary
Adam Hartke, NIVA Advocacy Co-Chair and owner of Wave in Wichita
Jamie Simpson, Chief Counsel, House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts
Left Out Or Undersubscribed With Sponsorships?
Moderator: Cathy Applefeld Olson, Forbes
Panelists:
Monika Julien, Senior Manager, Culture Marketing, Red Bull North America
Jesse Kirshbaum, Founder and CEO, NUE Agency
Mikey Lee, Co-founder of Ad.ventures
Effective Marketing: What worked yesterday is obsolete. So now what?
Moderator: Jamie Loeb, VP of Marketing, Nederlander Concerts
Panelists:
Adam Gaynor, CRO, Gamut
Betsy Lashaway, Client Solutions Manager, Meta
Alix Rosenberg, Senior Manager of Artist Partnerships, TikTok
Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder/Managing Partner, Bandsintown
The Catch 22 of Venue and Neighborhood Success Threatening Survival
Moderator: Marcus Dowling, Nashville Country Music Reporter at Tennessean/Gannett News
Panelists:
Chris Cobb, Owner, Exit/In
Mark Davyd, CEO, Music Venue Trust/Own Our Venues
Rebecca Greenwald, independent researcher and journalist on cities and the creative economy
Backstage with artist Meshell Ndegeocello
With a career spanning three decades starting with GoGo and filled with jazz, funk, poetry, live performances, soundtracks and a Grammy — hear about activism through music plus touring independent venues, and the future.
Enhancing Revenue Streams
Moderator: Cathy Applefeld Olson, Forbes
Panelists:
Allyson Jaffee, Co-owner of The Improv
Andre Perry, Executive Director of Hancher Auditorium and the Office of Performing Arts & Engagement, University of Iowa
Katie Tuten, Founder and Co-Owner of the Hideout
Donna Westmoreland, COO, I.M.P., 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theatre
Cultural Arts: Nonprofits and For Profits Working Together
Moderator: Jim Brunberg, NIVA Implementation Co-Chair and Owner, Revolution Hall
Panelists:
Jason Jon Anderson, Executive Director, Pablo Center
David Freudenthal, Director of Government Relations, Carnegie Hall
Jeremy Johnson, Executive Director, Assembly for the Arts
Amy Webb, Director of Business Programs & Partnerships, Americans for the Arts
New Paradigms: Powerhouse Models for Authentic Growth
Moderator: Ethan Millman, Rolling Stone Magazine
Panelists:
Michael Dorf, Founder and CEO, City Winery
Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons and CEO of tvg hospitality
Shahida Mausi of The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and Founder of the Black Promoters Collective
Tobi Parks, member of D-Tour and owner of xBk Live
Let’s Be Blunt: Cannabis + Music
Moderator: Dave Brooks, Billboard
Panelists:
Jim Lewi, President, LiveWorks Events
Dustin Moore, Cofounder of Embac Events, Grass Lands at Outside Lands
Caroline Phillips, National Cannabis Fest
Michael Kauffman, Executive Director, Clio Cannabis
SVOG Workshop: How To Closeout
Moderator:
Jim Brunberg, NIVA Implementation Co-Chair and Owner, Revolution Hall
Speaker: Matt Stevens, Director, Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, Small Business Administration
NonProfit Roundtables
Join nonprofits from around the country for topical discussions that are on all of the nonprofit minds, facilitated by Hal Real , Founder and President of World Cafe Live and NIVF Board President and Laura Wilson, Live Music Manager of Bohemian Foundation and Treasurer of NIVF.
Backstage with Alex Hodges, CEO, Nederlander Concerts
How 50+ years in the industry peppered with intense challenges and crises prepared Hodges for the unthinkable in 2020 and beyond. In conversation with Frank Riley, Founder, High Road Touring and Board President of NITO
What the hell is Web3? NFTs, metaverse, and blockchain … oh my!
Moderator: Elliot Resnick, Partner, Chair of Entertainment at Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP
Panelists:
Bill Burns, Founder, Metaverse Developers
Diana Greenore, Events Director, Water & Music, Founder, RealCount
Michelle Muson, CEO of Eluvio
Mary Pryor, Senior Director of Strategy & Web3, Wasserman Music
Building Your Team: Developing Talent Today for Tomorrow
Moderator: Keri Park, COO, World Cafe Live
Panelists:
Christy Culver, NIVF Workforce Development Program Manager
Lizette Gomez, Sales Manager Venues, Music Tours & Live Events, CAPS Payroll (A Cast & Crew Entertainment Company)
Karol Mattes, Senior Advisor, EnterGain
Sean Watterson, Senior Consultant, Fund For Our Economic Future Hospitality Workforce and owner of Happy Dog
Festivals: What is working and not working in the festival business?
Moderator: Peter Wiederlight, Mint Talent Group
Panelists:
Zhubin Aghamolla, Booker, I.M.P., Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem, Co-booker All Things Go
Eric Gilbert, Cofounder and Festival Director, Treefort
Stacy Horne, President at Noise Pop Industries & Director of Programming at Stern Grove Festival
Mike Sosin, Agent, Wasserman Music
Alicia Zertuche, Head of Programming Ruido Festival
Seeking More Local Government Support? How Economic Impact Studies Can Make All the Difference
Moderator: Michael Bracy, Co-Founder, Music Policy Forum
Panelists:
Lisa Gedgaudas, Program Manager, Cultural Affairs Denver Arts & Venues, City and County of Denver
Tamara Keshecki, Research Associate, University of Massachusetts Amherst, School of Public Policy
Music Incubators’ Role in Artist Development
Moderator Dani Grant, Owner & GM of the Mishawaka Amphitheater
Panelists:
Cindy Barber, Executive Director Cleveland Rocks Music Incubator
Matt Bennett, member of Cavves
Sophie Emerson, member of Cavves
Cory Grinder, Cleveland incubator artist
Jessie Hartke, Co-Director of MEADOW (Music Ecosystems and Artist Development Organization of Wichita)
Andre Middleton, Friends of Noise
You Know It’s Sexy And You Want it: Commercial Insurance!
Moderator: Grace Blake, Programming Director, City Winery
Panelists:
Chris Bauman, Founder and President of Zenith Music Group
Mike Killeen, CFO, First Avenue & 7th Street Entry
Jerid Schmickle, President, Reel Media Insurance Services
Terri Stough, Chief Legal Officer, Ideal3
Peter Tempkins, HUB International (Retired)
Mental Health Challenges and Helping People Access Help
Moderator: Lara Ruggles, Best Life Presents
Panelists:
Hilary Gleason, Co-founder and Executive Director of Backline
Derrick Hess, Artist, former booker
Daniel McCartney, The Continuance Foundation/UTA
Nikki Patin, Executive Director, Calling All Crows
Sell More Tickets!
Moderator: Jen Lyon, Founder and Owner, MeanRed Productions
Panelists:
Michael Reklis, Director of Sales, Music Venues, Etix
Justin Kantor, CEO, VenuePilot
Jim McCarthy, CEO, Co-Founder, Stellar
Ali McCloud, VP Partner Relations, DICE
Sara Mertz, Sr. Director of Sales, Music at Tixr
Not-Quite-Post-Pandemic Jam Session: The Realities of Inflation, Ticketing, Covid Practices, New Labor Costs
Chris Drizen, Head of Venues, Mandolin
Spencer Elliot, CEO, ViewStub
Brad Grossman, COO, Helium Comedy
Jackie Naplant, Agent, Wasserman
Ashley Ryan, VP of Marketing, First Avenue & the 7th St. Entry
Amanda Stark, Executive Director, The Old Church
Dre Wallace, CEO, Opnr
Phil Lawrence, VP of Strategy and Partnerships, See Tickets
New Landscape of Independent Booking Agencies
Moderator: Kelly Deasy, Co-Founder Outer/Most Agency
Panelists:
Marshall Bets, Co-founder, TBA
Matt Ford, CEO, Prism.fm
Kristen O’Neil, Agent, Dates in April
CJ Strock, Booking Agent, Mint Talent Group
NIVA ‘22 will be hosted across multiple NIVA-member venues in Cleveland:
Sunday July 10: Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, See Tickets Welcomes NIVA ’22 Official Pre-Party
Monday July 11: Music Box (daytime programming); Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum (Independent Awards Formal) and late night official afterparty at Happy Dog
Tuesday July 12: Pickwick and Frolic (daytime programming), NIVA ‘22 Official Closing Party sponsored by DICE featuring Big Freedia and Meshell Ndegeocello at Grog Shop
