NIVA Reveals The Featured Panels For The First-Ever NIVA Conference

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) shared a preview of the featured panels for the inaugural edition of their industry conference which will take place in Cleveland in July.

Set for two days – July 11 and 12 – at multiple NIVA member venues around Cleveland, the conference will address multiple aspects of the industry with programming, education, networking, entertainment and more.

Programming for the conference will focus on the future of the live entertainment industry while bringing all of NIVA’s members who helped to pass the Save Our Stages Act together in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

Sessions on tap for 2022 include marketing, new industry paradigms, festivals, diversity, mental health, safety, insurance, cannabis, and discussions with industry thought leaders that will be led by moderators and panelists comprised of prominent industry leaders, members of the media, recording artists and NIVA Board Members.

As well, NIVA will host the first-ever Independent Awards Formal (Independent AF) at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

Partners participating in the inaugural NIVA Conference include See Tickets, DICE, VenuePilot, Etix, Lyte, Tixr, Prism.fm, Mandolin, CAPS Payroll, Eventric, ViewStub, AXS, Opnr, Hearby, EnterGain, Independent Venue Week, NITO, Cleveland Music Club Coalition, D Tour, Bandsintown, Folk Alliance International.

NIVA ‘22 featured sessions include:

A “Lyte” Breakfast and Live Podcast Recording

The illustrious Lawrence Peryer is recording the latest episode of his Spotlight On podcast in front of a live audience. Lawrence Peryer, Chief Strategy Officer, Lyte

Special Guests:

Shahida Mausi, President & CEO The Right Productions, Inc., Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

State of the Union

Rev. Moose, Executive Director, Co-Founder, NIVA & NIVF

Dayna Frank, NIVA Board President and CEO, First Avenue Productions

Hal Real, NIVF Board President and Founder and President, World Cafe Live

Boris Patronoff, NIVA Advisory Board Chair and CEO See Tickets North America

Frank Riley, NITO Board President and Founder, High Road Touring

Backstage with Andrew Dreskin

The Youngest OG discusses the current state and future of streaming, ticketing and festivals. In conversation with Andy Gensler, executive editor of Pollstar.

Andrew Dreskin, Co-Founder and CEO, Flymachine

Andy Gensler, Executive Editor of Pollstar and Venues Now

Achieving Equity through Programming

Moderator: Marcus Dowling, Nashville Country Music Repotrer at Tennessean/Gannett

Panelists:

Kae Burke, Co-founder and Creative Director, House of Yes

Erika Elliot, Executive Artistic Director SummerStage/Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

Ryan Smith, Agent, Liaison Artists

Lachi, Artist and President of RAMPD

National Advocacy in 2023

Moderator: Casey Higgins, Senior Counsel, Akin Gump

Panelists:

Tyler Grimm, Chief Counsel for Policy and Strategy, House Committee Judiciary

Adam Hartke, NIVA Advocacy Co-Chair and owner of Wave in Wichita

Jamie Simpson, Chief Counsel, House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts

Left Out Or Undersubscribed With Sponsorships?

Moderator: Cathy Applefeld Olson, Forbes

Panelists:

Monika Julien, Senior Manager, Culture Marketing, Red Bull North America

Jesse Kirshbaum, Founder and CEO, NUE Agency

Mikey Lee, Co-founder of Ad.ventures

Effective Marketing: What worked yesterday is obsolete. So now what?

Moderator: Jamie Loeb, VP of Marketing, Nederlander Concerts

Panelists:

Adam Gaynor, CRO, Gamut

Betsy Lashaway, Client Solutions Manager, Meta

Alix Rosenberg, Senior Manager of Artist Partnerships, TikTok

Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder/Managing Partner, Bandsintown

The Catch 22 of Venue and Neighborhood Success Threatening Survival

Moderator: Marcus Dowling, Nashville Country Music Reporter at Tennessean/Gannett News

Panelists:

Chris Cobb, Owner, Exit/In

Mark Davyd, CEO, Music Venue Trust/Own Our Venues

Rebecca Greenwald, independent researcher and journalist on cities and the creative economy

Backstage with artist Meshell Ndegeocello

With a career spanning three decades starting with GoGo and filled with jazz, funk, poetry, live performances, soundtracks and a Grammy — hear about activism through music plus touring independent venues, and the future.

Enhancing Revenue Streams

Moderator: Cathy Applefeld Olson, Forbes

Panelists:

Allyson Jaffee, Co-owner of The Improv

Andre Perry, Executive Director of Hancher Auditorium and the Office of Performing Arts & Engagement, University of Iowa

Katie Tuten, Founder and Co-Owner of the Hideout

Donna Westmoreland, COO, I.M.P., 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theatre

Cultural Arts: Nonprofits and For Profits Working Together

Moderator: Jim Brunberg, NIVA Implementation Co-Chair and Owner, Revolution Hall

Panelists:

Jason Jon Anderson, Executive Director, Pablo Center

David Freudenthal, Director of Government Relations, Carnegie Hall

Jeremy Johnson, Executive Director, Assembly for the Arts

Amy Webb, Director of Business Programs & Partnerships, Americans for the Arts

New Paradigms: Powerhouse Models for Authentic Growth

Moderator: Ethan Millman, Rolling Stone Magazine

Panelists:

Michael Dorf, Founder and CEO, City Winery

Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons and CEO of tvg hospitality

Shahida Mausi of The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and Founder of the Black Promoters Collective

Tobi Parks, member of D-Tour and owner of xBk Live

Let’s Be Blunt: Cannabis + Music

Moderator: Dave Brooks, Billboard

Panelists:

Jim Lewi, President, LiveWorks Events

Dustin Moore, Cofounder of Embac Events, Grass Lands at Outside Lands

Caroline Phillips, National Cannabis Fest

Michael Kauffman, Executive Director, Clio Cannabis

SVOG Workshop: How To Closeout

Moderator:

Jim Brunberg, NIVA Implementation Co-Chair and Owner, Revolution Hall

Speaker: Matt Stevens, Director, Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, Small Business Administration

NonProfit Roundtables

Join nonprofits from around the country for topical discussions that are on all of the nonprofit minds, facilitated by Hal Real , Founder and President of World Cafe Live and NIVF Board President and Laura Wilson, Live Music Manager of Bohemian Foundation and Treasurer of NIVF.

Backstage with Alex Hodges, CEO, Nederlander Concerts

How 50+ years in the industry peppered with intense challenges and crises prepared Hodges for the unthinkable in 2020 and beyond. In conversation with Frank Riley, Founder, High Road Touring and Board President of NITO

What the hell is Web3? NFTs, metaverse, and blockchain … oh my!

Moderator: Elliot Resnick, Partner, Chair of Entertainment at Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP

Panelists:

Bill Burns, Founder, Metaverse Developers

Diana Greenore, Events Director, Water & Music, Founder, RealCount

Michelle Muson, CEO of Eluvio

Mary Pryor, Senior Director of Strategy & Web3, Wasserman Music

Building Your Team: Developing Talent Today for Tomorrow

Moderator: Keri Park, COO, World Cafe Live

Panelists:

Christy Culver, NIVF Workforce Development Program Manager

Lizette Gomez, Sales Manager Venues, Music Tours & Live Events, CAPS Payroll (A Cast & Crew Entertainment Company)

Karol Mattes, Senior Advisor, EnterGain

Sean Watterson, Senior Consultant, Fund For Our Economic Future Hospitality Workforce and owner of Happy Dog

Festivals: What is working and not working in the festival business?

Moderator: Peter Wiederlight, Mint Talent Group

Panelists:

Zhubin Aghamolla, Booker, I.M.P., Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem, Co-booker All Things Go

Eric Gilbert, Cofounder and Festival Director, Treefort

Stacy Horne, President at Noise Pop Industries & Director of Programming at Stern Grove Festival

Mike Sosin, Agent, Wasserman Music

Alicia Zertuche, Head of Programming Ruido Festival

Seeking More Local Government Support? How Economic Impact Studies Can Make All the Difference

Moderator: Michael Bracy, Co-Founder, Music Policy Forum

Panelists:

Lisa Gedgaudas, Program Manager, Cultural Affairs Denver Arts & Venues, City and County of Denver

Tamara Keshecki, Research Associate, University of Massachusetts Amherst, School of Public Policy

Music Incubators’ Role in Artist Development

Moderator Dani Grant, Owner & GM of the Mishawaka Amphitheater

Panelists:

Cindy Barber, Executive Director Cleveland Rocks Music Incubator

Matt Bennett, member of Cavves

Sophie Emerson, member of Cavves

Cory Grinder, Cleveland incubator artist

Jessie Hartke, Co-Director of MEADOW (Music Ecosystems and Artist Development Organization of Wichita)

Andre Middleton, Friends of Noise

You Know It’s Sexy And You Want it: Commercial Insurance!

Moderator: Grace Blake, Programming Director, City Winery

Panelists:

Chris Bauman, Founder and President of Zenith Music Group

Mike Killeen, CFO, First Avenue & 7th Street Entry

Jerid Schmickle, President, Reel Media Insurance Services

Terri Stough, Chief Legal Officer, Ideal3

Peter Tempkins, HUB International (Retired)

Mental Health Challenges and Helping People Access Help

Moderator: Lara Ruggles, Best Life Presents

Panelists:

Hilary Gleason, Co-founder and Executive Director of Backline

Derrick Hess, Artist, former booker

Daniel McCartney, The Continuance Foundation/UTA

Nikki Patin, Executive Director, Calling All Crows

Sell More Tickets!

Moderator: Jen Lyon, Founder and Owner, MeanRed Productions

Panelists:

Michael Reklis, Director of Sales, Music Venues, Etix

Justin Kantor, CEO, VenuePilot

Jim McCarthy, CEO, Co-Founder, Stellar

Ali McCloud, VP Partner Relations, DICE

Sara Mertz, Sr. Director of Sales, Music at Tixr

Not-Quite-Post-Pandemic Jam Session: The Realities of Inflation, Ticketing, Covid Practices, New Labor Costs

Chris Drizen, Head of Venues, Mandolin

Spencer Elliot, CEO, ViewStub

Brad Grossman, COO, Helium Comedy

Jackie Naplant, Agent, Wasserman

Ashley Ryan, VP of Marketing, First Avenue & the 7th St. Entry

Amanda Stark, Executive Director, The Old Church

Dre Wallace, CEO, Opnr

Phil Lawrence, VP of Strategy and Partnerships, See Tickets

New Landscape of Independent Booking Agencies

Moderator: Kelly Deasy, Co-Founder Outer/Most Agency

Panelists:

Marshall Bets, Co-founder, TBA

Matt Ford, CEO, Prism.fm

Kristen O’Neil, Agent, Dates in April

CJ Strock, Booking Agent, Mint Talent Group

NIVA ‘22 will be hosted across multiple NIVA-member venues in Cleveland:

Sunday July 10: Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, See Tickets Welcomes NIVA ’22 Official Pre-Party

Monday July 11: Music Box (daytime programming); Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum (Independent Awards Formal) and late night official afterparty at Happy Dog

Tuesday July 12: Pickwick and Frolic (daytime programming), NIVA ‘22 Official Closing Party sponsored by DICE featuring Big Freedia and Meshell Ndegeocello at Grog Shop

NIVA ‘22 event partners include See Tickets, DICE, VenuePilot, Etix, Lyte, Tixr, Prism.fm, Mandolin, CAPS Payroll, Eventric, ViewStub, AXS, Opnr, Hearby, EnterGain, Independent Venue Week, NITO, Cleveland Music Club Coalition, D Tour, Bandsintown, Folk Alliance International