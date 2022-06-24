Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group Strikes A Catalog Deal With Stephen Stills

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning folk rock legend Stephen Stills has struck a deal to sell his solo recorded music assets to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

The deal also encompasses Stills’ interest in iconic bands such as Buffalo Springfield, Manassas, The Rides, The Stills-Young Band, Au Go-Go Singers, Super Session, Stills & Collins, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Crosby, Stills, Nash, And Young.

Additionally, the agreement covers Stills’ band trademarks and name, image, and likeness, which Iconic will leverage to introduce Stills to a new generation of fans.

The transaction comes as Stills marks the 50th anniversary of his debut double album, Manassas, by his band of the same name, which was released April 12, 1972.

“Music is one of the greatest driving forces in my life, a means to communicate a universal language, and it’s comforting to know my life’s work is in the very best hands with Irving and the Iconic team. With the unreleased recordings I’m uncovering from my vault, and the 50th anniversary of Manassas, it couldn’t have been a more opportune time,” Still said.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Stephen for more than 50 years and he is certainly one of rock’s most enduring American treasures,” added Iconic Artist Group founder and noted talent exec Irving Azoff. “I’m pleased that we will be working together to preserve, expand, and share his musical legacy for his next generation of fans.”