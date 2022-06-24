ONE Musicfest and Live Nation Urban Announce 2022 Lineup With Lil Baby, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Gucci Mane, and Many More

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – In its twelfth year and second year in partnership with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest (OMF) has announced the lineup for its 2022 two-day festival taking place Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th, 2022, at Central Park. This year’s new location in Old 4th Ward brings you a bigger venue, four stages, and more music. Not only will OMF utilize Central Park but also Renaissance Park, and the Civic Center, doubling its size from last year.

With over 35,000+ attendees last year, OMF has become known for its mashup of unforgettable superstar and emerging artists, high-energy performances, and cultural experiences. OMF also welcomes Black Entertainment Television (BET) as a partner.

In addition, this year’s festival will host over forty food trucks and more than fifty vendors to patronize.

J. Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest, states, “We are super excited about this year’s line-up and new location. One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast & beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture. We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

The 2022 One Musicfest Lineup includes: Ashanti & Ja Rule, Beenie Man, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Lil Baby, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross, Tems, and more.

Ticket packages are on sale now via the ONE Musicfest website.