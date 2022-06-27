IndieMusic Spotlight: Marina Karamarko, SyncVault Director Of Web Operations, Content ID

(Hypebot) — Marina Karamarko has been involved in the music industry for more than 15 years and has a wealth of experience as a DJ/Producer, label owner, and promoter of unique sunset events. As Director of Web Operations SyncVault, she works closely with the development team and rights holders to manage their YouTube Content ID.

from A2IM

How did you get your start in the music industry, and how it lead to the work you do today?

My first real taste of music creation started in 2005 – I was studying Business Economics in Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Rijeka, when I spotted a DJ booth in the basement. My first exploration into mixing music began!

Fuelled by my passion for music production I went on to study at SAE audio engineering school where I crafted my skills in studio recording and sound production. This led me to my first job in the industry working at a recording studio producing music with artists and bands.

After two years I returned to where my journey started, and became a full time DJ. I was lucky to have a varied and exciting career which led me to travel the world doing something I loved!

I started my label, THANQ in 2015 and have since worked with more than 150 artists and earned recognition from Beatport with the coveted Breakthrough Label of the Year Award.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, like many, I had to explore new avenues for work as the live sector ground to a halt.

Through my industry connections I learned that SyncVault, a new platform for music promotion, was seeking support to help with rights management and Content ID to aid in the smooth delivery of their YouTube influencer promotional campaigns.

Two years on and the platform is going from strength to strength and I’m pleased to have progressed from a support and administrative role, to becoming director of Web Operations and Content ID.

Is there a success story or career milestone that you are most proud of?

In 2013 I won the Burn Residency Programme (contest for DJs internationally) – this was a real career highlight for me and I enjoyed an incredible residency at Sankeys, the iconic club in Ibiza.

I was also really excited to be nominated as female visionary in electronic music in 2016.

And finally, the milestones I’ve achieved at SyncVault; within two years of joining the company, I have gone from a client support role to becoming the director of web operations and Content ID management, and I oversee a wonderful team!

Outside of your work in music, do you have any other hobbies/ particular areas of expertise/interest etc.?

As you might expect, I’m a big fan of technology and tech tools! I have a passion for learning about investments softwares and exploring ways that new technologies can help leverage financial markets.

Away from the tech sector, I am a big believer in homeopathic remedies and natural ways of healing and realigning the body

Are there any projects you’re working on or company updates that you’re most excited about?

We’ve got a really exciting chapter ahead of us at SyncVault including the launch of our newly designed platform to the implementation of NFTs with influencer promotion campaigns. I’m so pleased to include these new revenue opportunities for grassroots and established artists alike.