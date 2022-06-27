Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Plans To Renounce His U.S. Citizenship Over Roe v. Wade

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong told the band’s fans at a concert that he plans to renounce his United States citizenship in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Armstrong detailed his plans during a concert at London Stadium in the United Kingdom on Friday, telling the audience, “f**k America. I’m f***king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here.”

“There’s too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country,” he added before noting that he was “serious.”

According to Armstrong, he plans to become a Canadian citizen.

Under United States law, citizens can legally renounce their citizenship while in foreign countries by appearing before a consular officer to make a formal statement of renunciation that must be further approved by the State Department in the form of a Certificate of Loss of Nationality of the United States.

Additionally, former citizens are charged a fee of $2,350 along with other potential additional costs related to taxes.