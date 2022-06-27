   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Billie Joe Armstrong
Billie Joe Armstrong (By Sven-Sebastian Sajak (Sven0705) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or CC BY-SA 3.0], )
Artist News Breaking News Industry News

Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Plans To Renounce His U.S. Citizenship Over Roe v. Wade

Posted on by Staff Writer  Contact Me
15 0

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong told the band’s fans at a concert that he plans to renounce his United States citizenship in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Armstrong detailed his plans during a concert at London Stadium in the United Kingdom on Friday, telling the audience, “f**k America. I’m f***king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here.”

“There’s too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country,” he added before noting that he was “serious.”

According to Armstrong, he plans to become a Canadian citizen.

Under United States law, citizens can legally renounce their citizenship while in foreign countries by appearing before a consular officer to make a formal statement of renunciation that must be further approved by the State Department in the form of a Certificate of Loss of Nationality of the United States.

Additionally, former citizens are charged a fee of $2,350 along with other potential additional costs related to taxes.

 

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post