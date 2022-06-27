Trey Anastasio Brings 7-Year-Old Fan On Stage for ‘Bug’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Trey Anastasio of the iconic jam band Phish performed at The Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in a solo show on June 2oth. The solo acoustic show’s encore delighted the crowd and Anastasio when he called a 7-year-old fan onto the stage after reading her sign asking to help him sing “Bug”. Everyone in the 1,900-capacity venue shared in the love of it all.

Relix reports, that after coming out for the encore and retaking his seat Anastasio noticed a young fan with a sign that read “Can I sing Bug with u”, a track from Phish’s 2000 album Farmhouse. After checking with the girl’s mother he welcomed the 7-year-old on stage. The young fan, whose name is Jovi Crusen, encouraged by the audience and a warm expression from Anastasio started singing as the crowd shouted inspiring things for her to continue. After the song, Anastasio said, “That was incredible, Jovi. You’re so good. So good. You’re amazing. She’s amazing. So good. Wow! I don’t know what to do after that. Wow. Thank you.”

Watch the entire feel-good session below.