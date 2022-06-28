‘ER’, ‘Criminal Minds’, and ‘Love Potion No. 9’ Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61

CAPE VINCENT, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Actress Mary Mara, known for her roles in ER and Criminal Minds, has allegedly drowned Monday (June 27) while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, authorities reported to the NY Daily News. She was 61.

Mara was visiting her sister’s summer home when the “apparent swimming accident” occurred, the actress’ brother-in-law, Scott Dailey, told People.

The New York State Police released a statement saying, “The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming. The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.”

Mara’s manager, Craig Dorfman, also confirmed her death, remembering her as “one of the finest actresses I ever met.” “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off-Broadway,” Dorfman said. “She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”

Mara starred in films like Love Potion No. 9, Just Looking, K-PAX, Gridiron Gang, and Prom Night, which are among 83 onscreen credits since making her debut in 1989’s The Preppie Murder. Her final appearance came in the 2020 film Break Even, before she retired and moved back to Syracuse.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Catie Mersola; her sister, Martha Mara, her sister and brother-in-law, Susan Mara and Scott Dailey; and nephew Christopher Dailey.