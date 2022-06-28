Beatport Group Announces New Executive Hires for London and Barcelona

LONDON/BARCELONA (CelebrityAccess) – The Beatport Group, a leader in music for DJs, producers, and their fans, announced today several new executive hires.

Emilie Birks joins The Beatport Group as Vice President of Marketing. With a proven track record of creating and executing marketing campaigns for recognized brands, Birks joins Beatport after 7 years at Yamaha Corporation. She worked her way through the ranks becoming the company’s Customer Experience Strategy Lead for Yamaha Music Europe. Previously, Birks held positions at The Bakery Artist Management, Interguide Group, Main Room Events, and AEG Live UK. Birks is the recipient of a 2020 bronze Activation B2C Award from Germany’s Effie Awards and was a 2020 Women of the Future and Global Women in Marketing Finalist. She will be based in Beatport’s London offices.

Baptiste Grange has been named Vice President of Marketing for Loopcloud and PlugIn Boutique. With over 15 years of experience in business development, sales, and marketing, Grange brings with him a wealth of knowledge. Before joining Beatport, Grange held senior Business Development positions at Ableton, Serato, and Magix. He is the Founder of Discobole Media and Big Boost, as well as the Co-Founder of QRUSH. Grange is based in Barcelona.

Shana White joins Beatport as Vice President of Legal and Business Affairs. White most recently worked for DCD Rights and contributed to intellectual property projects in the banking and pharma sector. She previously managed legal affairs at A&E Networks UK, working on History, Crime & Investigation, and the BIO channel. White eventually became responsible for music-related legal matters across the large UKTV network of channels now owned by BBC Studios and worked on brands such as Dave, Gold, Eden, Drama, and Alibi. White will be based in London.

“As we expand our offerings to both music creators and the music industry overall, we continue to staff the Beatport Group of companies with the most experienced and talented executives in the business,” said Robb McDaniels, CEO of the Beatport Group. “Emilie, Baptiste, and Shana are all trailblazers in their respective fields and we are privileged to have them as leaders at Beatport.”