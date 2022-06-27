Ludacris’ Longtime Manager Injured In A Shooting In Atlanta

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Chaka Zulu, a noted Atlanta music exec and the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris was shot and seriously injured outside of a popular Buckhead restaurant on Monday.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, the shooting in the parking lot of a Peachtree Hills shopping center left one dead and two people, including Zulu, hospitalized.

Zulu survived his injuries and is recovering at an area hospital.

Police told WSB-TV that the shooting may have followed an argument that broke out in the parking lot early Monday morning but are still searching for the assailant and a motive for the attack.

Authorities have not revealed the identities of the other two victims.