Elvis Tops The Weekend Box Office, Top Gun Pushes Past The $1Bn Mark

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Warner Bros. “Elvis” biopic topped the weekend box office in North America last week, earning an estimated $30.5M from 3,906 locations for a PTA of $7,808, according to data compiled by Comscore.

The film, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, earned an additional $20M from international audiences for a global weekend haul of $50M.

After five weeks, Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” was finally pushed out of the top spot but still added $23.370M for a PTA of $7,419 in North America. Internationally, “Top Gun” added an additional $42.9M, bringing the movie’s worldwide global cume north of $1 billion.

Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion” rounded out the top three, adding $26.4 million for the weekend and expanding its worldwide global cume to $746.6 million.

According to Comscore, domestic box office revenue is up 261% from the same point in 2021.