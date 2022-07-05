Two Philadelphia Police Officers Shot Following Jason Derulo Concert

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Two police officers were shot, and hundreds of fans were forced to flee after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show near Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday evening.

According to NBC affiliate 10Philadelphia, gunfire broke out around 9:47 p.m. near the Philadelphia Museum of Art as visitors to the Wawa Welcome America watched fireworks finale after a concert by singer-songwriter Jason Derulo on the closing day of the Wawa Welcome America festival.

The gunfire prompted hundreds of fans to flee the area and city police deployed SWAT and K-9 units to search the area for a gunman, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that two police officers were struck by gunfire during the incident, one who received a graze wound to his head and a second officer was grazed in the shoulder.

Police officials have not identified a suspect and are reportedly investigating the incident as potentially “celebratory gunfire,” the Inquirer reported.

“Regardless as to whether or not this was intentional or stray gun fire isn’t the point,” Police Commissioner Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told the Inquirer. “None of us took this job to be shot at, maimed, or suffer from the effects of sustained trauma.”