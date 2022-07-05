Travis Scott Stops Concert After Fans Climb On A Lighting Truss

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, rapper Travis Scott brought a concert to a halt while several fans were removed from the show’s lighting trusses.

Scott was performing with fellow recording artist Meek Mill at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island on July 4th when he noticed that several fans had climbed up to sit on a horizontal element of a lighting truss.

In a video of the incident posted by TMZ, Scott stops the show and instructs the fans to climb down before continuing with the performance.

Crowd safety may be at the forefront of Scott’s mind as he is currently facing numerous lawsuits in the wake of a deadly crowd surge during his performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last November that left 10 people dead, and dozens injured.

Scott drew criticism for continuing to perform during the incident but maintains that he was unaware of the situation unfolding in the crowd at the time.