Dave Mustaine Vs. Judas Priest’s Guitar Tech

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Megadeth co-founder Dave Mustaine took a guitar tech to task during Megadeth’s set at the Barcelona Rock Fest on Saturday.

Megadeth were mid-set when a visibly annoyed Mustaine stopped the show in response to a crew member tuning a guitar on an adjacent stage ahead of Judas Priest’s performance at the festival.

Excuse me, I’m sorry, I didn’t know we were having a concert over here, whoever is on that stage over there, checking the guitar” Mustaine sarcastically told the audience, adding, “First time at a concert dude?

“We’ll wait till he’s done checking his guitar over there,” Mustaine continued.

He then appeared to extend his middle finger to someone on the wings of the stage and added, “The last night of the tour — we went all the way to the last fucking night, and then some pussy over on the stage next to us has to start playing while we’re playing. How fucking pathetic, amateur piece of shit you are.”

The festival, which took place at Parc de Can Zam in Santa Coloma de Gramenet this past weekend, featured two main stages located adjacent, allowing almost continual music without forcing fans to move to new stages to see their favorite acts.

The story was first reported by Blabbermouth and captured in fan-made video posted by the YouTube channel Live Music Shows.