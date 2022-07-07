Carlos Santana’s Wife Says He’s Recovering At Home

(CelebrityAccess) — Cindy Blackman Santana, wife of Carlos Santana, says the guitar legend is resting and recovering at home following a scary on-stage collapse earlier this week.

In a post to her social media, Cindy Blackman Santana wrote: Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos.

Carlos was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) in Michigan on Tuesday night when he collapsed on stage.

He was immediately treated by onsite emergency responders and was able to wave to the audience as he was taken from the stage for transport to an area medical facility where his manager, Michael Vrionis, says he was diagnosed with dehydration and exhaustion.

Santana was performing as part of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. So far, only a July 6th show at Star Lake Pavilion near Pittsburgh, has been rescheduled.

He’s scheduled to return to the stage on July 8th at the Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN.