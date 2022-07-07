Axl Rose Is Working With A Voice Coach, Guns N’ Roses Will Resume Their Tour In Munich On Friday

(CelebrityAccess) — Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose provided an update on the medical situation that derailed the band’s planned show in Glasgow on July 5th, noting that he’s on the mend.

“I’d like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It’s greatly appreciated! We apologize for the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow,” he wrote in a post to his Twitter account.

“I’ve been following Dr’s (sic) orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n’ sorting out r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone’s concern! At the end of the day it’s about giving u the fans the best of rselves n’ the best time we can give u n’ that’s all I, the band n’ crew r focused on,” he added.

According to Axl, the band will resume their tour at the Olympiastadion in Munich on Friday.