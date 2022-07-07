Canada’s Unison Fund Launches The Live Music Workers Fund

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Unison Fund, the charity providing counselling and emergency relief services to Canada’s music community, announced the launch of the Live Music Workers Fund.

Backed by an allocation of more than $16 million CAD from the Government of Canada through the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund (CPAWRF), the LMWF will seek to help independent live music workers shake off the lingering malaise of the pandemic with some crucial financial support.

Qualified independent and self-employed workers in the live music sector can apply to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500.

To be eligible, workers should work in one of the following music industry fields, including: Artist, Artist Manager or Management Company, Booking Agent, Composer, Concert Photographer, Concert Recording Engineer, Consultant, DJ, Event Production/Festival, Marketing/Communications, Merchandiser, Musician, Production Company, Promoter, Publisher, Publicist/Public Relations, Retailer (Instruments and Supplies), Songwriter, Stagehand/Roadie, Talent Buyer, Technician, Tour Management/Operator, Venue Staff, and Videographer.

Unison further defines a music industry professional as someone who has earned a minimum of 55% of their income from music-related activity for at least two consecutive years (prior to the pandemic), acknowledging that little to no work in the music community has taken place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We sincerely thank the Government of Canada and the Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, for their support and recognition. Our organization is grateful to be named as a recipient of this funding which will be used to help support Canadian live music professionals sustain their career amid the continuing challenges and difficulties created by the pandemic Over the next year this investment will go towards the future of live music workers and the reestablishment and empowerment of the live music scene in Canada. We look forward to working in line with many other music industry organizations across the country, to disburse this crucial funding,” said Unison Fund Executive Director Amanda Power

“The Canadian live music industry has been decimated by COVID-19 and this funding will help live music professionals jumpstart their careers during the third year of the pandemic,” adds Erin Benjamin, Chair, Board of Directors, The Unison Fund. “It may take many years for the live music industry to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but Unison will continue to be there to provide financial and mental health assistance with the challenges so many face. We are incredibly thankful to the Government of Canada and the Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, for their much-welcomed support and recognition of live music workers and the importance they provide to Canada’s culture.”

Applicants in need who do not qualify for funding under the CPAWRF guidelines of being a live music worker will continue to be supported through the existing Unison Industry Assistance Fund, aided by fundraising initiatives and direct donations to Unison.

To apply for the one-time grant, please visit: https://unison.smartsimple.ca/