Molly Neuman Named Chief Marketing Officer At Downtown Holdings

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings, the parent company to Downtown Music Publishing, announced the hire of Molly Neuman for the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

In her new post, Neuman will take on oversight of marketing and communications across Downtown’s portfolio of companies.

Before joining Downtown, Neuman most recently served as President of the publishing administration service Songtrust. She joined Songtrust in 2017 as Global Head of Business Development and stepped up to assume the role of President in 2019.

With her departure, Rob Wetstone and Susanne Dawursk who lead Revenue and Marketing at the company respectively, will oversee Songtrust.

Before joining Songtrust, Neuman was Head of Music at Kickstarter and Interim President and Vice President of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM).

Her resume also includes stints on the boards of Music Biz, SoundExchange and A2IM. She got her start in the music industry as the drummer for the noted riotgrrl band Bratmobile.

“Over the past 5 years, Molly has led Songtrust through a period of dramatic growth, establishing the company as one of the largest and most successful independent music publishing administration services in the world,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “As we continue our global expansion through our powerful suite of services available to the music industry, Molly’s skills as a communicator, evangelist and a leading voice in our industry will serve her well in this important new role.”

“My time at Songtrust developing and growing our offer of global music publishing administration services to the traditionally overlooked community of creators has been incredibly rewarding,” said Ms. Neuman. “I am grateful to Andrew and Justin [Kalifowitz] for entrusting me with this larger role as we continue to refine our offerings at Downtown. I have no doubt that Rob and Susanne will brilliantly carry on our work at Songtrust. I am equally proud of our entire group of companies at Downtown and am absolutely thrilled to begin my next chapter making sure our excellence is well understood and recognized.”