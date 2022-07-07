ID&T Group Forms A Partnership With Dutch EDM Promoter Apenkooi Group

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) — Dutch live music promoter ID&T Group, a subsidiary of the private equity-backed Superstruct Entertainment, announced the formation of a partnership with Apenkooi Group with an eye towards growth of the EDM promoter.

“We are delighted to partner with Superstruct and ID&T. Joining a global platform of industry-leading, like-minded entrepreneurs will take Apenkooi to the next level and enable our company to seize the numerous growth opportunities within electronic music events brand partnerships and sustainability,” says Jasper Goossen CEO and co-founder of Apenkooi.

Founded in 2004 with the Utrecht-based Club Manza, Apenkooi has grown into one of the leading EDM promoters in the Netherlands, overseeing a portfolio of events that includes brands such as DGTL, STRAF_WERK, Pleinvrees, Amsterdam Open Air and The Gardens of Babylon; as well as international festivals and the elrow events in the Netherlands.

Following the formation of the partnership, Apenkooi will continue to operate their flagship events with new capacity provided by Superstruct and ID&T creating new opportunities for brand partnerships activation and events sustainability.

“We are very happy and proud to welcome so many talented and passionate people to our family. Not only does Apenkooi have an amazing portfolio with brands such as DGTL, STRAF_WERK and Pleinvrees, we also have been partners already in several festivals such as Amsterdam Open Air, Valhalla and By the Creek for many years. In addition to the many popular festivals, their in-house brand partnership agency will also become part of the group. For the ID&T brand partnership team this is a very important step to further expand the partnership portfolio with commercial and qualitative propositions,” says Ritty van Straalen, CEO of the ID&T Group.