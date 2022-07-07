‘The Godfather’ Actor James Caan Dead At 82

(CelebrityAccess) — James Caan, the award-winning actor best known for his roles in “The Godfather” and “A Bridge Too Far,” has died. He was 82.

Caan’s family announced his passing on social media, writing: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

A native of New York, Caan attended Michigan State University and later Hofstra University but was bitten by the acting bug and ultimately graduated from New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

After graduation, Caan landed roles in several off-Broadway productions before making his Broadway debut in 1961 with Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole.

Caan made the move to the big screen with his first feature role coming in 1965 when he was cast as the race driver Mike Marsh in Howard Hawks Red Line 7000.

In 1971, Caan had his breakthrough role in “Brian’s Song” playing a dying football player in a role that earned him an Emmy nomination.

Caan may be best known for his turn as Sonny Corleone in the 1972 classic “The Godfather,” which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He reprised the role two years later in the sequel “Godfather II.”

He continued a successful run through the 1970s, appearing in films such as “A Bridge Too Far,” “The Gambler” and “Silent Movie,” and “1941.”

In the 1980s, Caan took a hiatus from acting, instead focusing much of his time on coaching children’s sports but returned to acting in 1987 to appear on Coppola’s “Garden of Stone.”

His notable later films include “Misery” (1990), Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), Mickey Blue Eyes (1999) and The Yards (2001), among others.

Caan’s final film came in 2021 when he appeared in the romantic comedy, “Queen Bees.”

Caan was married four times and is survived by five children, including the actor Scott Caan.