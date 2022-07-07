Murray McLauchlan To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

ORILLA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter and folk legend Murray McLauchlan will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“I am honored to join my respected friends Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, and so many others in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame,” says McLauchlan.

Marking the first return to in-person induction ceremonies since the beginning of the pandemic, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame is this year teaming up with the Mariposa Folk Festival to recognize McLauchlan on Saturday, July 9 on the Festival’s main stage.

Born in Scotland but transplanted to Toronto at an early age, McLauchlan was drawn to Toronto’s folk scene, centered around The Riverboat in Yorkville, where he crossed paths with fellow singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot.

McLauchlan signed with True North Records in 1971 for the release of his debut studio album Song from the Street, that reached Top 40 in Canada.

His first gold album came 5 years later with Boulevard, which included the hit single “On the Boulevard.”

Over the course of his career, he would record more than 35 hit singles, including Farmer’s Song, Down by the Henry Moore, and Try Walkin’ Away.

More recently, he released his 2012 hit albums Human Writes and Love Can’t Tell Time and last year, released Hourglass, which made numerous top ten lists in Canada.

Murray McLauchlan will be honored by the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 2022 Mariposa Folk Festival on Saturday, July 9th.