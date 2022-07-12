GAYLE Is Hitting the Road With the “Avoiding College” North American Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – GAYLE announced on Monday (July 11) that she will spend her fall headlining a string of tour dates across North America titled, the “Avoiding College” Tour in support of her debut album, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One.

The upcoming tour will find GAYLE traveling with guests Carlie Hanson and poutyface through mid-November. The up-and-coming pop-punk star will make stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Vancouver, and more before she closes out with a show in Fort Lauderdale.

GAYLE posted the tour dates on her Instagram story, writing “AAH I’M GOING TOUR AGAIN.” She also shared a link to a phone number and told fans to text her the show they’re interested in coming to. “Text me what city ur in if u wanna come to any of these shows,” she wrote. “And I’ll send you a code tomorrow <3”

The Nashville-based artist will take several festival stages through the end of summer and the beginning of fall, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. GAYLE previously supported My Chemical Romance on their tours, and spent much of this year performing on her first run of headlining shows.

“Avoiding College” tour below:

OCTOBER

8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall #

9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room #

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford #

19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre #

21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall #

25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club #

26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos #

27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^

9 – Orlando, FL – The Social ^

10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum ^

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

^ with poutyface

# with Carlie Hanson