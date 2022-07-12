Rap God Eminem Announces Another Greatest Hits Album With an Unreleased Track

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) – Rap icon Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady, announced Monday (July 11) a new sprawling greatest hits package – his first since Curtain Call in 2005.

The greatest hits compilation is slated for an August 5 release and is set to feature Em’s latest single, the Snoop Dogg collaboration, “From the D 2 the LBC,” which as of press time sits at No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Curtain Call 2 is set to include music from Eminem’s releases since 2009’s Relapse; this includes selections from his solo studio albums and tracks from side projects. Eminem’s Elvis soundtrack contribution, “The King and I” with CeeLo Green is also set to appear on Curtain Call 2. In addition, the new greatest hits collection will contain a previously unreleased song that will be released later in the year.

Since the original Curtain Call, Eminem has scored six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, bringing his total to 10 chart-toppers. The 15-time Grammy winner has also collected more than a couple Hot 100 hits including the No. 1 singles “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, “Crack a Bottle” featuring 50 Cent and Dr. Dre, and his sobriety anthem, “Not Afraid.” His most recent studio album, Music to be Murdered By, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January 2020 with “Godzilla” featuring Juice WRLD hitting No. 3 on the charts.

Curtain Call 2 will see a standard release via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records, as well as a limited edition box sex through Eminem’s official online store.

See Eminem’s announcement below: