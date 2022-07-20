DistroKid Signs Partner Agreement With Data Partner Jaxsta

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – DistroKid and Jaxsta have entered into a data partnership that will enable DistroKid’s 2 million members to have their credits plugged into the official music credits database.

With the partnership, announced today (July 20), Jaxsta’s database surges past 240 million music credits from over 15 million artists.

Furthermore, both parties say, DistroKid’s creative community will be able to claim and customize their Jaxsta profile, use their profile to create an embeddable One Sheet; and access Chart Alerts and Credit Alerts.

“We’re thrilled to have DistroKid and the huge community of creatives they represent join Jaxsta. Jaxsta is here to ensure that all talent gets noticed and has the tools to shine in a very competitive landscape,” comments Beth Appleton, Jaxsta’s CEO.

DistroKid is the biggest independent distributor in the world, easily eclipsing competitors like TuneCore and CD Baby. Founded in 2013 and based in Los Angeles, DistroKid estimates that it distributes over a million tracks each month to such digital services as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon, Deezer and Tidal. Combined, the business reckons that it distributes 30-40% of all new music globally, as reported by The Music Network. DistroKid estimates that it distributes more than a third of all new music globally, which ties into its May 2021 announcement.

DistroKid is a “fantastic partner and we know that together we will enable the DistroKid community they represent,” Appleton continues. “We welcome all to become Creator members so they can be found and grow their careers via Jaxsta’s incredible data-led insights and industry-leading features.”

Jaxsta was also conceived in 2013, and today, boasts deep-linked music credits across 67 million pages, sourced from approximately 295 data partners. including the three major music companies, Sony Music, Universal, and Warner Music.