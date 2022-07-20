YMU Group Promotes Matt Rowsell To the Position of Artist Manager

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – International artist management company YMU has announced the promotion of Matt Rowsell to that of Artist Manager, effective immediately, as reported by Music Week. Based in London, Rowsell will report directly to Chris Dempsey, UK’s Managing Director.

Dempsey said: “Matt has a brilliant reputation as an independent artist manager who always goes above and beyond for the artists he represents. He has an excellent ear for new talent and understands how to help artists reach audiences and maximize their potential. We’re delighted to welcome him to the YMU team.”

An independent artist manager for over 15 years, Rowsell has worked in the music industry since 2004, starting his career as an assistant promoter at the Barfly group in York.

His first foray into artist management was with rock band We Are The Ocean, followed by Capitol Records signing Eliza And The Bear. In 2019, Rowsell discovered Lauran Hibberd who recently signed to Virgin Music and has her debut album coming out later this year.