Concert Promoter HB Concerts, Inc. Announces Plans for New Open Air Amphitheater in Waterville

WATERVILLE, OH (CelebrityAccess) – Hunter Brucks, President, and CEO of HB Concerts Inc., concert promoter, producer, and operator of HBC Management, has announced plans to build a state-of-the-art, open-air amphitheater in Waterville, OH in partnership with John Henry, Founder of Third Street Cigar Records and VP of HBC Management, and Chris Campbell, President, and CEO of Devonshire REIT.

The property is located near South Pray Boulevard and with the proper approvals will soon become home to the Waterville Landing Entertainment District. Waterville Landing will house the proposed amphitheater, along with restaurants, hotels, and other entertainment amenities. Per WTOL, developers are envisioning a May 2023 opening.

The amphitheater will sit at a 7,500 capacity with the capability of seating 9,375 for special shows. The venue will feature 5,200 fixed stadium-style seats and 22 to 25 box suites. The arena is designed to include a lifted grass lawn area for general admission seating, permanent restrooms, concessions, and merchandise areas to allow easy access to and from the seating areas.

Artists will enjoy high-quality green rooms, catering, and production offices. Arena-style staging and massive portrait-size video screens with touring audio and lighting rigs will allow every seat in the house a fantastic and memorable experience.

“I’m super-excited about coming to the area,” said Brucks, who has designed six similar amphitheaters throughout the US.

“It is imperative to the HB Concerts business model that residents feel the venue enriches the fabric of the community and those concert guests, as well as the surrounding areas, feel safe and secure,” Henry said.

The property is zoned commercial and would require a conditional use permit. Developers are set to meet with Waterville’s planning committee on July 27.