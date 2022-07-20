Hailie Jade, Eminem’s Daughter Announces ‘Just a Little Shady’ Podcast and Opens Up About Her Childhood With the Rap God

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Hailie Jade Mathers is opening up about what it’s like to be Eminem’s daughter and has officially entered the Shady business. The social media influencer launched the first episode of her new podcast, Just a Little Shady (which references her Dad’s alter ego, Slim Shady) on Friday (July 15). Her co-host is childhood best friend Brittany Ednie, whom she’s known since 2nd grade.

In the first episode titled “It’s a Double Entendre,” the 26-year-old child of the self-proclaimed “Rap God” kicked things off by addressing the elephant in the room and what it was like living life as Marshall’s offspring. “I want this to be a place where I can share more about my life, talk about things I’ve never talked about, and just for you guys who have been with me for a long time to get to know me a little better and just new people get to know me a little better.” She also promises “hot takes on current events.”

“I remember going on the tour bus and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now,” Ednie said during the conversation. “But at the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. I mean, because we didn’t know any better.”

“Obviously we were in a normal public school, we never thought anything was different,” Mathers responded. “I don’t know, we had so many normal experiences that when something like that happened, I thought like, ‘Oh, everybody else does this too.’ Not realizing that like, no, that’s freaking weird. It’s so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, ‘Wow, that’s actually so surreal.’”

The Michigan State University graduate also spoke about a trip she and Ednie took to Florida with her Dad and spoke of him sending them off to Disney World so he could record some tracks in a local studio.