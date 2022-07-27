Kobalt Music Partners With The Save The Music Foundation To Sponsor the J Dilla Music Tech Grant

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt Music announced today (July 27) that they have partnered with the Save the Music Foundation and will sponsor the J Dilla Music Tech Grant.

Developed in partnership with Pharrell Williams’ creative collective, i am OTHER, supported by Ma Dukes, and named after her son, legendary hip-hop producer J Dilla, the STM J Dilla Music Technology Grant delivers the future of music education through innovative tech tools and curriculum to bring out students’ inner creativity, talent, and confidence by teaching the fundamentals of electronic music creation, recording, and production.

Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA has been the first school selected. The grant will provide resources, education, and support to the high school for the next ten years.

As part of this commitment, Kobalt will provide Manuel Arts High School with custom masterclasses each academic year to educate and give students access to music learning in the modern-day music industry.

“Kobalt has a long history of empowering creators,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Jeannette Perez. “This partnership is another example of Kobalt’s commitment to supporting the next generation of creators and providing opportunities to underserved communities.”

“Music education undoubtedly provides a myriad of benefits for students in areas of social, emotional learning, identity building, confidence, as well as the incredible skill of being able to create and analyze music,” Joshua Gronlund, Director of Choirs and Music Production at Manual Arts High School said. “Through music production, students will create and analyze electronic music, hip hop, reggaeton, and pop which validates the cultures, identities, and learning styles of all students in our community. I am so thankful that Kobalt has supported the growth of a program that is rooted in culturally responsive music education.”

“Save the Music Foundation has created a space for Kobalt to be able to give back in a big way and impact the lives of children and support in building a prosperous future for them,” said Kobalt’s Director of People and Culture and Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), Patricia Pereira. “Kobalt will educate and support children’s learning by providing awareness, education, and insight into the music ecosystem. We are excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to start.”

“Kobalt’s commitment to invest in music education in Los Angeles means that students will be making music in this culturally and musically rich community for years to come,” said Executive Director of Save The Music, Henry Donahue. “And they’ve also gone beyond a financial investment in our J Dilla Music Tech program – creating a set of curricular materials based on the company’s music tech and music business expertise. Together the grant and the curriculum will create new opportunities for LA students to reach their full potential through the power of making music.”

“The confluence of Save the Music, J Dilla, and Kobalt at Manual Arts High School will eliminate the opportunity gap and provide access to the arts while engaging students in culturally relevant music education,” said Frances Baez, Superintendent of Local District Central in the Los Angeles Unified School District.