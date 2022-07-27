John Mayer Announces ‘Rise for the River’ Benefit Concerts for Montana Flood Relief Efforts With Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle

LIVINGSTON, MT (CelebrityAccess) – John Mayer has announced three live events to benefit relief efforts following the June 13 historic flooding of Montana’s Yellowstone River, which damaged homes and closed parts of Yellowstone National Park.

All three events will occur at the Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana. Tickets for each event are $150 and are on sale now.

Bob Weir with John Mayer

Monday, August 8

Dave Chappelle with John Mayer

Sunday, August 14

John Mayer

Sunday, August 21

Two pairs of tickets for each show will be auctioned off via Charity Auctions Today. Each pair will come with one autographed poster of the evening’s lineup and early entry into the venue to get the best view in the house. Bidding starts now and ends one week before the show date.

Pine Creek Lodge is a unique live music venue featuring shows under the stars, and among the pines. Everyone is welcome, including our canine friends but but they must be leashed. All tickets are general admission and the three concerts will go on rain or shine.

Proceeds to benefit the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund, a partnership between the Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. The funding will provide support for immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, and food replacement from lost freezers and refrigerators, and will also help with clean-up and rebuilding efforts.

“I want to help give love and strength to a community that has always given me the same.” – John Mayer