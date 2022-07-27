Radiohead Guitarist Ed O’Brien Talks About a Possible Future Reunion – “Might Happen … Might Not”

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has shared his thoughts on the status of the legendary group while speaking to The Line-Up Podcast.

When asked whether or not the band would eventually come back together, O’Brien said matter of factly, “There is no Radiohead at the moment.”

O’Brien added, “It might happen, but the other thing is… it might not.” “There’s a truth to what we do. So we’re not going to be one of those bands that get together for the big payday.”

“The thing with Radiohead, we could do something in a couple years. We might not. But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you.’ And I think at the moment because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged,” he said.

In the end, though, O’Brien remains hopeful about the band doing something together in the future.

He said, “We love one another. We’re brothers. We probably will play together. It could be that it doesn’t happen. I’m sure it will do. I’m almost certain that it will do. But you’ve got to also be able to be fine with it not happening again.”

Radiohead fans know the band hasn’t been active recently, with members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner have been performing under the new band moniker, The Smile. Yorke and company released their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention back in May.

Radiohead released their most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, in 2016. In 2021, they released KID A MNESIA, a triple album in tribute to their KID A and Amnesiac releases. The third disc was of rarities and B-sides called Kid Amnesiae. The band last toured in 2018.

O’Brien released his debut solo album, Earth, in 2020. He has another set for release later this year.