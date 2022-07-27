Prescription Songs Promotes Christian Conant to A&R Manager, Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – One of the leading independent publishing companies in the music industry, Prescription Songs has announced the promotion of Christian Conant to A&R Manager. He will be based out of their Nashville, TN office.

Conant’s diverse roster of artists, songwriters, and producers include Fly By Midnight, Joy Oladokun, Maddie Zahm, Matt Koziol, and more.

“Christian has been working hard since the day he joined our team as an A&R coordinator,” shares Katie Fagan, Head of A&R Nashville. “He has a great ear for great songs and his diverse taste in music has been a perfect addition to our A&R team. The writers love him and so does the Nashville community. He’s always been a team player and I’m excited for this next chapter in his career – it’s well deserved.”

“It’s such an honor to work alongside Katie, Luke, and the entire Rx Songs team every day,” Conant says. “The roster and staff here are truly the gold standard when it comes to music publishing! I’m thrilled to continue our working relationship in this newly elevated role.”

Conant moved to Nashville in 2015 after finishing high school in Akron, Ohio. He got his start working in digital marketing before finding his calling on the road tour managing various artists including Mitchell Tenpenny and The Band Camino. Post touring, he found himself working in the publishing/A&R department of Riser House Entertainment before eventually landing at Prescription Songs in Sept 2019.