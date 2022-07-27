Music Producer And Manager Sandy Roberton Dies

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sandy Roberton, an influential manager and record producer who helped to pioneer the concept of representing music production clients, has died.

A cause of death was not provided, but friends and colleagues shared news of his passing via social media and Variety reported that he died in a hospital in London on Monday.

Born in Scotland and raised in Kenya, Roberton relocated to London when he was still in his teens as one half of the teen pop duo Rick and Sandy. The pair recorded several singles, including ‘I Remember Baby’ and ‘Lost my Girl’ before going their separate ways.

Roberton then ran the London offices of Arc and Jewel Music publishing catalogs in England, which handled all of the Chess Records artists, including Jimmy Reed, John Lee Hooker, Willie Dixon, Howlin’ Wolf, and Muddy Waters, among others.

In 1967, Roberton partnered with brothers Mike and Richard Vernon to launch Blue Horizon Records, releasing music by Chicken Shack, Christine Perfect, and Fleetwood Mac, including their eponymously named 1968 debut album.

In 1970, Roberton launched his own company, September Productions and began working as a producer for labels such as Charisma, B&C, Mooncrest and Pegasus.

Over the next twelve years, Roberton produced more than 50 albums for artists he managed, including Steeleye Span, The Liverpool Scene, Plainsong, Ian Matthews and John Martyn, among others.

A decade later, he partnered with Paul Brown to launch World’s End Management, representing some of the top music producers such as Don Gehman, Steve Lillywhite, Gus Dudgeon, The Matrix (Lauren Christy, Graham Edwards & Scott Spock), Terry Manning, Hugh Padgham, Don Was, and Stephen Hague.

In 1985, he became the sole owner of World’s End and relocated to Los Angeles and during the 1990s and early 2000s, would represent a roster of more than 75 producers.

He also kept his hand in the record game, operating World’s End sister label Beverly Martel records and in 2006, he launched the label Iamsound with his daughter Niki Roberton, providing a platform for acts such as Florence + The Machine, Charli XCX, Lord Huron, Fool’s Gold, The Black Ghosts, and New Villager, among others.