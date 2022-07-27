Disco Donnie Presents Acquires Long-Running Texas EDM Festival Lights All Night

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — EDM festival and event promoter Disco Donnie Presents announced the acquisition of the Texas music festival Lights All Night (LAN).

The Lights All Night festival will join Disco Donnie’s existing portfolio of regional music events that already includes Ubbi Dubbi and Freaky Deaky.

Founded by Scott Osburn and Hank Keller, Lights All Night first launched on New Year’s Eve 2010 with headliner Ghostland Observatory and 6,000 fans. LAN has since grown to become Texas’ longest running electronic music festival, and one of the most visible NYE festivals in the U.S. Over the years, LAN headliners have included superstar artists Avicii, Calvin Harris, deadmau5, Marshmello, Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, and many more, while playing host to over 300,000 attendees and 500+ music acts from across the globe.

“Selling Lights All Night to Disco Donnie Presents is a full circle moment. Throughout the years, Donnie, his President Michele Servais and the DDP team have been great mentors and friendly competitors. DDP wrote the playbook for Texas’ electronic music scene, and we have been able to create a first-class festival with their support. I’m very excited to see how the festival evolves and feel fortunate to hand over the reins to such respected and capable producers,” said Always On CEO Scott Osburn.

“Acquiring Lights All Night is a watershed moment for Disco Donnie Presents. After re-establishing our own independence, I am thrilled to start a new phase of growth with our first acquisition. Over 25 years ago, I felt such a strong connection with the audience at our earliest shows in Texas and since then, the demand for dance music has exploded. Scott Osburn and his team have built an extraordinary festival and it’s an honor for us to be trusted to continue and expand on their creativity.” added ‘Disco’ Donnie Estopinal

Along with the acquisition, Disco Donnie Presents announced the lineup for the festival’s 2022 return on December 29th and 30th with a multi-genre bill of fair that includes Excision, John Summit, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Svdden Death, Tchami, Zeds Dead, and more.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the Dallas Market Hall, with tickets sales for the event kicking off with a special presale on August 1st.