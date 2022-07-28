Jacob Fowler Promoted to EVP and Chief Product Officer at Sony Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment (SME) announced today (July 28) that Jacob Fowler has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Product Officer (CPO). Fowler will be based in New York and report to Kevin Kelleher, Chief Operating Officer (COO), SME.

In the new role, Fowler will lead global product strategy, working closely with the leadership of Sony’s Global Digital Business (GDB) group and The Orchard to oversee a newly-created worldwide group that combines the product technology and engineering teams of the two divisions.

The new global group will continue to build on what Sony currently provides to its workforce and creative partners, including SME’s Real Time Insights tool for artists, its Apollo data analytics platform for employees, and The Orchard’s Workstation + Suite.

Fowler will continue to oversee technology for The Orchard, as well as AWAL and neighboring rights division, KNR. Since 2020, Fowler has served as Chief Technology Officer of The Orchard, overseeing all technology strategies for the company and helping lead a range of key initiatives including the launch of The Orchard’s OrchardGo mobile app.

Said Fowler, “The product and engineering teams at Sony Music Entertainment, including The Orchard, have built great applications with forward-looking mindsets.

“I’m excited to help bring together our collective capabilities and leverage the world-class products we have built to continue to innovate at an enhanced scale that benefits the organization globally. It’s a thrill to have the ability to take on new career opportunities and challenges within Sony Music.”