Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Initial Lineup With Marcus Mumford, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell and More

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from September 30 – October 2 and has announced its initial lineup.

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival will come “Back To The Park” with a bill of performers spanning an array of genres, including Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Las Cafeteras, Lucius, Galactic, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Joy Oladokun, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller, and Dashawn Hickman. Additional performers will be announced soon.

“The recently released first medley should get fans really excited about what’s in store for them this year – a little bit of everything,” says Hardly Strictly Bluegrass executive producer Sheri Sternberg. “We are thrilled to have old friends return like Galactic and Buddy Miller as well as some first-timers: Marcus Mumford, Joy Oladokun, Lucius, Charley Crockett, and more. Others, like Allison Russell and Las Cafeteras, have joined us virtually the past two years & we’re delighted to have them join us in Golden Gate Park. The entire staff is looking forward to returning home to the best backdrop any festival could ask for.”

Founded by Warren Hellman as his gift to San Francisco in 2001, Hardly Strictly has grown from a one-day local attraction to a world-renowned three-day festival that attracts more than half a million people each year. The annual free event boasts a diverse array of artists spanning roots and Americana, funk, rock, soul, and more.

Honoring the legacy of Warren and Chris Hellman, their four children who are the directors of the Hellman Foundation continue to oversee Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. They are guided by a very special mission celebrating American roots music and its many outgrowths in an environment that fosters joy, creativity, freedom, peace, collaboration, love of music, mutual respect, and spiritual community.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has played an invaluable role in supporting those whose lives and livelihoods were adversely affected by the worldwide concert shutdown due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass’s Music Relief efforts have resulted in more than $4 million being distributed to the music and arts communities in the Bay Area and across the country.

Going forward, safety will remain a top priority for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. This year’s event will see perimeter fencing with walk-thru screening technology at each entry. No hard-sided coolers will be allowed. All guests are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and tested before coming to the park; masks should be worn when not actively eating or drinking.