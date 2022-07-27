Shawn Mendes Cancels The Remainder Of His Massive ‘Wonder’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer Shawn Mendes canceled all of his upcoming tour dates with plans to take a mental health break.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” Mendes announced via social media on Wednesday.

Mendes previously announced the cancellation of most of his July performances, citing the pressures of touring and his mental health.

Mendes was on the road with his ‘Wonder’ tour in support of his fourth studio album which debuted top the Billboard 200 earlier this year. The tour began in June with dates scheduled through the summer of 2023, including segments in Europe and the UK.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter first announced plans to cancel shows on his upcoming tour two weeks ago, taking to social media to write that after a few years off, he wasn’t quite ready for the return to the rigors of touring.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately, I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows,” Mendes said.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes continued. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know love you guys,” he added.