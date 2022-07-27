Stromae Signs His Label Mosaert With Warner Chappell

BRUSSELLS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Belgian rapper, songwriter, and musician Stromae signed a deal with Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, for the worldwide administration of his label Mosaert.

Under the terms of the deal, Warner Chappell will represent the label’s catalog outside of Belgium. The deal includes Stromae’s catalog, including his writer’s share of his albums such as Cheese, Racine carrée and Multitude, containing hits such as ‘Alors on Danse’, ‘L’enfer’, ‘Formidable’, ‘Papaoutai’.

The deal also encompasses recent material from Stromae, such as ‘Mon amour’ his new collaboration with Camila Cabello, which was released via Mosaert and UMG.

The publisher will also represent Stromae’s composer share on a number of hits written for Francophone stars such as Bigflo & Oli and Orelsan.

Stromae founded Mosaert in 2009 to provide a way for the artist to exert creative control over his career. The label, which Stromae runs alongside of his wife Coralie Barbier, who is Creative Director and Fashion Designer; also includes his brother Luc Van Haver, who is Executive and Creative Director.

The label provides a platform for all of Stromae’s artistic endeavors, from songwriting to production, visuals to videos. Since its inception, the label has developed a reputation for creativity and has been involved in producing videos for international artists such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Orelsan. Mosaert even runs its own fashion line, with collections made from sustainable fabrics and known for its colorful visual style.

“Mosaert and I are really thrilled to be joining Warner Chappell Music. This partnership will amplify our vision and help us to reach new possibilities. I’m looking forward to working together!” Stromae said.

“Stromae has consistently been one of the most exciting Francophone artists over the last 15 years. His innovative approach has always put a stylistic vision at the heart of how he presents himself, and that’s helped him influence and shape wider culture. So this is a really important deal for us and we can’t wait to get to work worldwide promoting his songs,” added Warner Chappell Co-Chair and CEO, Guy Moot.