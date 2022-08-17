COSM To Build A High Tech Venue In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Experiential media and immersive technology company COSM announced plans to build a new high-tech event venue in Hollywood Park, a mixed-use entertainment district in Inglewood.

According to COSM, the venue will showcase the company’s domed and compound curved LED technology in a 65,000-square-foot, 1,700-capacity facility capped by a 26.6-meter diameter LED dome. Programming at the venue will include sports, experiential events and content, immersive art, music, and more.

“We look forward to Hollywood Park being the home of Cosm’s first venue. Their modern venue design and immersive LED technology will create a one-of-a-kind entertainment offering for our guests and our community,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Integrating dynamic companies like Cosm into Hollywood Park’s retail space furthers our goal to create a tenant mix that is not only unique to Hollywood Park, but also delivers extraordinary experiences for our community.”

“We’re redefining the way the world experiences content and up-leveling fandom by opening our first Cosm venue in the center of the entertainment capital of the world,” said Jeb Terry, Cosm’s CEO and President. “For decades, we’ve powered some of the most iconic and entertaining experiences for our partners around the globe. Now, we’re powering our own. Cosm isn’t just a place, it’s a feeling. It’s the energy of the crowd, the exhilaration of sitting courtside at the biggest sporting events, the thrill of standing front row at your dream concert, the intensity of being enveloped in immersive environments that you have to experience to believe. Cosm is bringing that to life – first in Los Angeles, then around the world.”

Construction for Cosm’s Los Angeles venue, designed by HKS, will begin in the fall of 2022. When completed, the facility will be park of Hollywood Park 8.5 million square foot mixed-use district featuring entertainment, retail, and residential elements, including a 12-screen Cinepolis movie theater, ballrooms, outdoor spaces for community programming, condominiums, retail, a fitness center, a luxury hotel, a brewery, up-scale restaurants and an open-air shopping area.

The first phase of Hollywood Park’s retail district will total 500,000 square feet, with 320,000 square feet scheduled to open spring 2023.