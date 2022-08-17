ASM Global Partners With Honeycomb Strategies To Develop Sustainability Best Practices For Their Venue Portfolio

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Amid the world’s increasing focus on sustainability, ASM Global announced a partnership with Honeycomb Strategies, a leading sustainability consultancy for the hospitality, sports and event industries.

The multi-year deal will see ASM Global and Honeycomb leverage their collective experience to develop events-related sustainability best practices to guide decision-making processes on major sustainability investments and create a global network of sustainable event facilities.

The partnership builds on ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts Foundation, which supports philanthropic and community-based endeavors, guided by sustainability and diversity goals.

The partnership will also expand on ASM Global existing arsenal of sustainable solutions for their international portfolio of venues, which already has the largest inventory of certified green venues.

“Demand for cutting-edge sustainability innovations for our vast network of facilities has been steadily increasing. Honeycomb Strategies and their excellent leadership team are best in class. A trusted resource, they provide unique services and employ a proven process that will protect the best interests of our clients. Our partnership with Honeycomb Strategies will further ensure our place as the premier provider in live entertainment,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension.

“This alliance is a perfect fit with both companies’ desire to help drive positive social and environmental change,” said Lindsay Arell, one of Honeycomb Strategies’ two principals. “It helps meet business and sustainability goals, both internally and for our clients and the communities in which we operate. As some of the largest venues in the world, this commitment is sure to have a significant impact.