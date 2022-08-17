A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Firearms Charges In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to felony firearm charges during an arraignment in Los Angeles on Wednesday, after he was charged on Monday with a shooting incident in Hollywood in November.

According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors alleged that Rocky pointed a handgun at an unnamed victim during a dispute on November 6th, and then, during a subsequent confrontation, pulled a handgun and fired it twice towards the man, who received minor injuries.

While a victim was not officially named, TMZ reported it was fellow rap artist A$AP Relli, who has since filed a lawsuit against Rocky over the alleged incident, claiming he was struck by a bullet fragment which injured his hand.

Rocky was also arrested in connection with the alleged shooting in April after landing in a private plane at Los Angeles International Airport after a vacation with his partner Rihanna.

He also made headlines in 2019 after he and several members of his entourage were charged with assault in connection with an assault on a man on the streets in Stockholm, Sweden. In the case, which came at a moment of heightened tension between the U.S. and Sweden, led to Rocky being convicted of assault, given a suspended prison sentence, and asked to pay 12,500 kr ($1,270) in damages to the victim

A member of the Harlem hip hop collective A$AP Mob, Rocky first came to national attention in 2011 with the release of his debut mixtape Live. Love. A$AP.