Sony Music Publishing Taps Godwin Tom As MD For Lagos Expansion

LAGOS, NIGERIA (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing continued their expansion in West Africa with the launch of a new regional office in Lagos, Nigeria.

To oversee the new office, Sony Music Publishing announced the appointment of creative executive Godwin Tom as Managing Director, who will seek to expand the music publisher’s roster with songwriters and composers across the region.

In his new role, Tom will report to Guy Henderson, Sony Music Publishing’s President of International.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work for the No. 1 music publisher in the world. Africa has so much talent, culture and uniqueness to share with the rest of the world and I am excited to be a part of the incredible global network of teams that will help build a home for Africa’s best songwriters,” Tom said.

With more than two decades of experience in the music world and relevant regional experience, Tom brings a network of relationships with top stakeholders in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa to his new role.

He most recently served as CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked with artists such as Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya, Yung6ix, Jessy Jagz, Rooftop MCs, Solid Star, Ayo Jay, Ikon, and many others.

Tom also played a significant role in Music Business Academy for Africa, a digital learning platform providing education and training for up-and-coming music professionals.

“It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the Managing Director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the market, as well as his background in music industry education make him the perfect leader for our business. Together with our talented team in South Africa, Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an ongoing acceleration in its global African footprint,” Henderson added.