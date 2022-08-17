The Festival Formerly Known As Floatchella Returns For 2022 With A New Name

Following legal contretemps with AEG Worldwide, the music festival formerly known as Floatchella will return to Mystic Connecticut this year with a new name.

Unsurprisingly, the event’s name, Floatchella didn’t go over well with AEG Worldwide last, and prompted a cease-and-desist letter from the company over its similarity to the Coachella brand.

The free festival, now called Float Ella, will take place on August 27th and feature music and a pop-up paddle-craft only rally on Mystic’s scenic inner harbor.

Produced through a partnership between The Downtown Mystic Merchants (DMM), the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) and retailer Ivory Ella, a national retailer with an outlet in Mystic.

The event will take place north of the Mystic River’s iconic bascule drawbridge on the west side of the river, and outside the channel. For the event, boaters with paddle craft of all forms are invited to attend, though lifejackets are required. Motorized vessels are asked to stay clear of the inner harbor during the festival.

The event features the music of Explosion Band, featuring music spanning the 70’s to 2000’s and Electric Lady Band, a Jimi Hendrix Tribute trio. They will be playing on the floating stage tethered to land on the west side of the harbor.

“The previous events in 2020 and 2021 were received very positively in the community and we are excited to stage Float Ella on the Mystic River again in 2022,” said Bruce Flax, President of the Greater Mystic Chamber.