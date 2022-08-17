Kehlani Ends A Concert Early When Fans In The Audience Appeared To Need Medical Assistance

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Kehlani pulled the plug on a concert in Philadelphia on Monday night after reports of multiple people passing out in the audience.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Kehlani was performing at the Mann Center’s Skyline Stage when several members of the audience appeared to fall unconscious.

“I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said in TikTok videos capturing the moment.

A rep for the venue told Rolling Stone that the show ended about 5 minutes early and that three people required minor medical assistance and approximately a dozen individuals needed water, or a “space to rest and relax” but added that none were transported to area hospitals.

Following the show, Kehlani took to social media to thank the team at the venue.

“I care about you guys more than anything and I put you before anything else,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience.”