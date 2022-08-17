Enchant Expands Holiday Light Event Offerings To Nashville, Sacramento, San Jose, And Scottsdale For 2022

(CelebrityAcess) — Enchant, producer of holiday themed walkthrough light displays at major sports and entertainment facilities, announced the locations of its events for 2022.

The events feature light mazes created with over 4 million sparkling lights, along with a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, ice skating trails, Santa visits and marketplaces with crafts, gifts and culinary treats including festive holiday beverages and cocktails.

“We’re looking forward to hosting millions of guests again this year and introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “We bring a new story and elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something special to experience when returning to enjoy a holiday night at Enchant with family and friends.”

This year, Enchant will bring its holiday light events back to Dallas; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg; and Las Vegas, along with new events in Sacramento, San Jose, Scottsdale and Nashville.

Enchant also announced a new sponsorship deal for 2022 with the Hallmark Channel, who will offer a variety of custom experiences, including a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, photo opportunities, Hallmark Channel wine tasting and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie while in production.

“Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. “Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house, strung throughout your favorite hometown spots, or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, and this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”