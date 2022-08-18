Beth Orton Releases New Single and Announces First US Tour in Five Years

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – English singer, songwriter, and musician Beth Orton shared the soothing track “Friday Night” on Wednesday (August 17), Featuring The Smile drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and Mercury Prize nominated bassist Tom Herbert of The Invisible, “Friday Night” is the latest from Orton’s first album in six years and Partisan Records debut Weather Alive, out September 23rd.

“Friday Night” is the third single released from her upcoming album following, “Forever Young” and “Weather Alive,” which was released in May.

“‘Friday Night’ is someone reflecting on and trying to decide what to give up or surrender to. Passion or ambivalence? Whether to ‘bleed or rust in the rain.’ Most of us struggle to make sense of where to put the love we have for those lost to us, let alone those who remain. Sometimes there is no right answer except to find the wisdom in the spaces between the endings and beginnings, in the remembrance of things past, or in search of lost time; there are always repercussions to the choices we make. Realizing what is real and out of reach can be unbelievably painful, but waking up to the love that remains can be the greatest gift and the most wonderful surprise. Even in absence, there is presence; there is no escape but to look for where the love is still alive within us,” Orton says of her song.

Orton also announced her first US headlining tour in over five years after her return to the stage in a short arena stint with Alanis Morissette this past Spring. Orton will hit renowned venues such as the Bowery Ballroom in NYC, The Teragram in Los Angeles, The Mayfield in Chicago, and more. This Fall, she will also play a handful of UK and EU festivals before a headlining UK tour through October 9.

Weather Alive arrives after the passing of two of Orton‘s closest musical collaborators and friends, Andrew Weatherall and Hal Willner, and a period of incorrectly diagnosed health issues for herself.

“I wanted to be one of those women who are all sorted and put together someday, but at 40, I kept getting messier and more ill, and things just kept going wrong,” Orton says:

“This record explores all of that. I’m talking about my experiences, possibly in a more personal way than ever, but the important part will be how this music makes other people feel. It’s not a finished masterpiece; it is a collaboration with time of someone struggling to make sense. And in that struggle, something beautiful got made.”

These experiences turned into the eight-track Weather Alive, the first album she’s ever self-produced in her nearly 30-year career and what she describes at its core as a collaboration with the self.

BETH ORTON TOUR DATES

19 AUG 2022 / UK / Devon / Beautiful Days Festival

21 AUG 2022 / IE / Bangor County Down / Open House Festival

7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2

8 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew’s Church

9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO

10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre

12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George’s

13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand

15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall

16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

NOV 1 2022 / Washington, DC / Sixth & I

NOV 2 2022 / Philadelphia, PA / World Café Live

NOV 3 2022 / Montclair, NJ / First Congregational Church

NOV 5 2022 / New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom

NOV 6 2022 / Somerville, MA / Crystal Ballroom

NOV 7 2022 / Montreal, QUE / Le Studio TD

NOV 8 2022 / Toronto, ONT / The Great Hall

NOV 10 2022 / Chicago, IL / The Mayfield

NOV 12 2022 / Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN / The Cedar

NOV 14 2022 / Denver, CO / Oriental Theater

NOV 16 2022 / Phoenix, AZ / Musical Instrument Museum

NOV 17 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Teragram Ballroom

NOV 18 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Bimbo’s

NOV 20 2022 / Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios

NOV 21 2022 / Seattle, WA / Neptune

NOV 22 2022 / Vancouver, BC / Hollywood Theater