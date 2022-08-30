WME Names Mary Hannon, Justin Edwards, Matt Smith And Phoebe Holley As Music Agents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced the expansion of their music team with the promotion of four new agents, Justin Edwards, Mary Hannon, Phoebe Holley, and Matt Smith, in the company’s Contemporary Music and Touring division

“We are thrilled and beyond proud to announce these much-deserved promotions. Justin, Mary, Phoebe and Matt have all excelled in what they do and have brought tremendous passion, energy, and creativity to their work for our artists and internally to the WME team,” said Lucy Dickins, Global Head and Kirk Sommer, Global Co-Head of WME’s Contemporary Music and Touring. “It’s so exciting to see their growth, and we are honored to have them be part of the future of WME.”

After graduating from Ohio State University, Mary Hannon took the traditional route of starting in WME’s mailroom in 2016. Since then, she’s worked on country music in WME’s Nashville office until 2020 when she made the jump to Los Angeles to take on Hip Hop alongside WME’s Co-Head of Hip Hop and R&B, Caroline Yim. Following her promotion, Hannon will focus on WME’s Music roster and will collaborate with the teams around Anderson .Paak, DOMi & JD Beck, Earl Sweatshirt, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Steve Lacy, Syd, Willow, amnong others.

Since Justin Edwards joined WME in 2017, he has worked with multiple agents in a variety of roles at the talent agency. He currently works with WME’s agent team and specializes alternative/rock/indie clients, including acts such as the Revivalists and The Main Squeeze. He focuses on festival bookings for more than 75 events, including Bonnaroo, Wonderbus, and Desert Daze, as well as expanding the agency’s business in Nashville.

Matt Smith joined WME’s London office in 2018 as an assistant for Steve Hogan, Ella Street, Andy Nees, Jenna Dooling and Brendan Long. In 2021, he was promoted to agent trainee and began working with Steve Hogan on tours for clients such as Peggy Gou, Eric Prydz, Groove Armada, ARTBAT, Madeon, Porter Robinson, and many more. After making agent, he will continue to be based out of WME’s London office with a focus on EDM and booking shows in Europe.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Phoebe Holley joined WME in 2019 and worked with the recently promoted Co-Head of Contemporary Music Lucy Dickins on behalf of clients such as Knucks, Abra Cadabra, Ruti, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, and Sam Akpro.