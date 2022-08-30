Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Reels Rule Instagram, New Study Finds

(Hypebot) — Reels receive the most attention on Instagram, even though they are far from the most common form of posts, a new study finds.

HypeAuditor analyzed 77.6 million Instagram posts in July 2022 and found that when measuring content by the numbers of posts, 43.2% of posts were Image posts. Carousel posts were in second place with 26.2%$ and Reels were third at 22.1%.

Even the majority of influencers have not embraced Reels, Only 41% of the total number of analyzed influencers posted Reels in July.

Despite trailing by these measures, Reels were in the first place when counting the number of Likes (35.4%) and Estimated Reach (33.8%). In other words, users love them.

Read the study and methodology here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.

