Bandcamp Fridays Are Back As The Platform Nears $1BN Paid To Indie Artists

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp Friday returns this week after a three-month hiatus. In March, Bandcamp was acquired by Epic Games, and many in the indie community believed that spelled the end of the popular offering.

Over 21 first Fridays of the month, Bandcamp waived its fees, and 800,000 fans spent $78 million commission free on music and merch which directly supported indie artists and labels.

Now Bandcamp Friday is back this September 2nd and will continue on October 7th, November 4th, and December 2nd.

$1 Billion

Bandcamp also shared that it’s nearing the $1 billion mark in money paid out.

“If you’ve started to feel guilty about buying music on any other day of the month, here’s something to keep in mind,: Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond wrote in a blog post, “on Bandcamp Fridays, an average of 93% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees). When you make a purchase on any other day (as millions of you have, with close to $1 billion now paid directly to artists), an average of 82% reaches the artist/label. Every day is a good day to support artists on Bandcamp!

Find more details at isitbandcampfriday.com.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.