Country Talent Dalton Dover Joins Priscilla Block’s ‘Welcome to the Block Party’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – After opening for Luke Comb’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium show in Atlanta earlier this summer, Dalton Dover set out on his seven-night August residency, performing across multiple locations of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. As he gets ready to wrap his seven-night Ole Red residency tonight, Dalton Dover announced today (August 30) that he will support Priscilla Block this fall on the Welcome to the Block Party Tour beginning October 13 in Cincinnati.

His next single, “Damn Good Life,” written by Dover, Alex Maxwell, and Jaxson Free, is set for release on September 23.

“I wanted to write a song that makes people smile. There are plenty of drinkin’ songs, and there are plenty of love songs, but not enough feel-good songs,” Dover shares. “When Alex, Jaxson, and I sat down, we were having a great day ‘Damn Good Life’ basically wrote itself. It’s a reminder not to take all the little things for granted in life. I’m pumped to have it out in the world and hope that everyone just has a better day because of it. I can’t wait to play it out on the road with Priscilla Block this Fall!”

“When we played in Rome, Georgia this spring on my headline tour, Dalton’s hometown, he came up on stage and sang with me. We had such a good time, I figured we should make a full tour out of it,” adds Block. “He’s the absolute sweetest, and he can SING! I’m so glad to have him out this fall with us.”

The new track will follow his most recent release, “Hear About A Girl,” which showcases the twenty-three-year-old’s dynamic vocals. Released via industry vet Jim Catino’s Droptine Recordings, “Hear About a Girl” is the follow-up to Dover’s debut songs “You Got A Small Town” and “Baby I Am,” garnering critical acclaim from Billboard, sharing “he infuses his brand of country with a bluesy intensity,” and earning a spotlight as February’s Country Rookie of the Month. He was named Country Now’s “Country Next” artist, sharing, “Dover’s country music career may be just beginning, but his star is quickly catching fire.”

Dalton Dover Upcoming Dates

Aug. 30 Ole Red Nashville Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 24 Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts Arkadelphia, Ark.

Dalton Dover on the Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Oct. 13 Lori’s Road House Liberty Township, Ohio

Oct. 13 Jergel’s Warrendale, Penn.

Oct. 15 8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, Ind.

Oct. 20 Joe’s on Weed Chicago, Ill.

Oct. 22 Elevation at the Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 26 Rick’s Café Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 27 Cotton Eyed Joes Knoxville, Tenn.

Oct. 28 Silverados Black Mountain, N.C.

Oct. 29 Rome River Jam Rome, Ga.

Nov. 3 Nashville Palace Nashville, Tenn.

Nov. 11 Bluestone Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 12 Boondock’s Springfield, Ill.

Nov. 17 Blue Room Statesboro, Ga.

Nov. 18 Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, S.C.

Nov. 19 Music Farm Charleston, S.C.